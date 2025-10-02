Hyderabad Traffic Diversion Issued for Three-Day from October 2 to 5, 2025: Key Cogestion Area and Alternate Roots

Hyderabad traffic police have announced extensive traffic restrictions and diversions around Hussain Sagar Lake from October 2 to 5, 2025, to manage the influx of Durga idol immersion processions.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has launched a major traffic management operation for the Durga Puja festivities, with restrictions and diversions scheduled from 3:00 PM on October 2 to 6:00 AM on October 5, 2025. The immersion activities will be centered at People’s Plaza, Garden Point, baby ponds at Jalavihar, and Sanjeevaiah Park along Necklace Road.

Key Traffic Diversions and Restrictions

To ensure smooth movement for religious processions and general traffic, police will implement phased diversions. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D. Joel Davis, has appealed for public cooperation to ensure safe and smooth idol immersion.

Major Diversion Points: Traffic from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road will be diverted at VV Statue towards Nirankari Junction. Vehicles from Upper Tank Bund heading towards Telugu Thalli Junction will be redirected at Old Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty.

Necklace Road Access: Significant access restrictions will be in place. Traffic from Ranigunj and Minister Road towards Necklace Road will be diverted at Nallagutta Cross Roads.

Priority for Processions: Only idol immersion vehicles will be permitted on specific routes, including Iqbal Minar, PVNR Marg, and NTR Marg.

Expected Congestion and Public Advisory

Commuters should expect significant delays and are advised to avoid several key junctions during the restriction period.

High-Congestion Zones: The police have identified VV Statue, Old PS Saifabad, Liberty, Upper Tank Bund, and Nallagutta Cross Roads as areas where heavy traffic is anticipated.

Public Guidance: Motorists are urged to use alternative routes and plan their travel accordingly. Commuters can follow real-time updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police social media handles (Facebook: facebook.com/HYDTP and X (Twitter): @HYDTP).

Emergency Contact: The traffic helpline 9010203626 will be active for assistance during this period.

Alternative Transportation Recommendations

Route Suggestions:

Citizens traveling to and from the airport are advised to use PVNR Express Way or Outer Ring Road to avoid Tank Bund congestion. Lower Tank Bund and alternative arterial roads provide viable options during peak restriction hours.

Public Transport Impact:

While specific public transport diversions weren’t detailed in current advisories, historical patterns suggest TSRTC buses will likely face route modifications, particularly affecting services connecting Secunderabad, Central Hyderabad, and areas around Hussain Sagar.

This extensive traffic plan reflects the police’s efforts to balance the city’s large-scale religious celebrations with the need to maintain manageable traffic flow. The advisory for Durga Visarjan follows recent traffic measures implemented for other major events, including the Bathukamma festival.