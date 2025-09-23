Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh Passes Away, Nation Mourns

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s highest religious leader and Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, died. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Sheikh Abdulaziz was born in November 1940 and was Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia since 1999, occupying the coveted religious role for almost 26 years.

After his death, condolence messages have been released throughout Saudi Arabia and other Islamic nations. Sheikh Abdulaziz’s vision and intellectual contributions are being widely acclaimed for his advice on the issuing of fatwas, matters of public concern, and religious leadership.

His passing has been greeted by great sorrow and anguish by experts, officials, and people across the nation, who recall him for his crucial contribution to molding religious thought and public guidance in Saudi Arabia.