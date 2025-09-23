Hyderabad Metro Train Halts Again, Passengers Panic

Hyderabad: Yet again, a technical glitch disrupted metro rail services in the city, leaving commuters anxious and frustrated. On Tuesday, a Hyderabad Metro train came to a sudden halt between Bharat Nagar Metro Station and Erragadda. The train reportedly stopped for nearly 8 minutes, causing panic among passengers inside the crowded compartments.

According to metro rail officials, the halt occurred due to a technical snag in the signaling system, which has now been rectified. Services resumed shortly after, but passengers complained about the repeated technical failures that have been occurring in recent weeks.

Several commuters took to social media to express their displeasure, pointing out that such sudden halts inside tunnels and elevated stretches can cause anxiety, especially for women, children, and elderly passengers.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) authorities assured that their technical teams are constantly monitoring the system and that passenger safety remains their top priority. However, frequent disruptions have raised concerns over maintenance standards and the need for more robust backup systems to ensure smooth and reliable metro operations.

The Hyderabad Metro, which carries over 4.5 lakh passengers daily, is considered the city’s lifeline for quick and convenient travel. But recurrent glitches are leaving commuters worried and urging authorities to take stronger preventive measures.