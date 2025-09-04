GST reforms a true Diwali gift to nation: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday welcomed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms approved by the GST Council. The Jana Sena leader, in a post on ‘X’, termed the GST reforms as a true Diwali gift to the nation.

He stated that, fulfilling the assurance given from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has now brought forward next-generation reforms by reducing the GST burden.

“I especially welcome the significant relief extended to the poor, middle class, farmers, and healthcare, along with the complete removal of GST on education and insurance that safeguard lives and empower the future. These reforms will ease the struggles of countless families,” said Pawan Kalyan, whose party is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

“My heartfelt gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji and the GST Council for bringing these reforms with a clear focus on people’s welfare. After raising the income tax exemption limit earlier this year, these GST reforms stand as a true Diwali gift to the nation,” he added. The GST reforms were announced by Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday night after the GST Council meeting.

Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday night, hailed the reforms as pro-poor and growth-oriented. “We welcome the GST reforms with revised slabs across daily essentials, education, healthcare, and agriculture.

This pro-poor, growth-oriented decision will benefit all sections of society, from farmers to businesses,” posted Chandrababu Naidu, a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari also hailed the GST reforms.

She recalled that the Prime Minister announced the Next-Generation GST Reforms in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort. She said, working on the same principle, the GST Council has approved significant reforms. She quoted FM Sitharaman that these reforms have a multi-sectoral and multi-thematic focus, aimed at ensuring ease of living for all citizens and ease of doing business for all.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy stated that these tax cuts will boost the economy, support businesses, MSMEs, farmers, agriculture, and bring relief to the common man, further easing living and ease of doing business. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this historic reform, saying it will pave the way for the economic empowerment of every citizen.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Prime Minister delivered a true Diwali gift with the Next-Generation GST reforms, easing burdens on families, farmers and businesses. A reform that makes daily life cheaper and the economy stronger, he posted on ‘X’.