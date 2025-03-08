H-1B Visa FY 2026: USCIS Continues Beneficiary-Centric Selection Process

Foreign professionals aiming to work in the U.S. should prepare for the H-1B visa registration for FY 2026, which begins on March 7, 2025, and closes on March 24, 2025. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will then conduct a random selection process to choose beneficiaries.

For the second consecutive year, USCIS will implement the beneficiary-centric selection process, which prevents system manipulation by ensuring each beneficiary is considered only once, regardless of multiple registrations.

Key Changes in the H-1B Visa Process for FY 2026

Registration Period : March 7 – March 24, 2025

: March 7 – March 24, 2025 Registration Fee : $215 per beneficiary

: $215 per beneficiary Selection Method : Random selection based on unique beneficiaries

: Random selection based on unique beneficiaries Notification Deadline: Selected applicants will be notified by March 31, 2025

This new selection model has significantly reduced H-1B registrations. In FY 2025, USCIS received 470,342 eligible registrations, marking a 38.6% decline from FY 2024’s 758,994 applications. The average registrations per beneficiary also dropped from 1.70 (FY 2024) to 1.06 (FY 2025).

Step-by-Step H-1B Visa Process for FY 2026

Employers register beneficiaries via the USCIS online portal. USCIS selects unique beneficiaries using the new beneficiary-centric approach. Selected beneficiaries are notified through their USCIS accounts. Selected applicants file H-1B cap-subject petitions to USCIS for processing.

India Continues to Lead in H-1B Visa Applications

The H-1B visa remains a preferred pathway for Indian professionals seeking employment in the U.S. In FY 2023, 72.3% of all H-1B visas were issued to Indian workers. Additionally, Indian nationals account for 28% of international student jobs in the U.S.

Under existing regulations:

65,000 H-1B visas are issued annually under the general cap.

are issued annually under the general cap. An additional 20,000 visas are reserved for applicants with advanced degrees from U.S. institutions.

Potential H-1B Policy Changes Under Trump Administration

With Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the H-1B visa program and international student work policies could undergo significant changes:

The Optional Practical Training (OPT) program , which allows students to work post-graduation, may face stricter rules.

, which allows students to work post-graduation, may face stricter rules. The Trump administration could tighten H-1B regulations and reduce visa quotas across multiple categories.

and across multiple categories. Trump has proposed a Gold Card initiative to help U.S. companies hire and retain top foreign talent from elite U.S. universities.

As the H-1B visa registration period approaches, employers and foreign professionals must stay informed about policy shifts, visa cap updates, and selection criteria.