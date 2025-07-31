Hyderabad

Hajj 2026: Application Deadline Extended — Check the New Last Date to Apply

As per the official notification, applicants holding an Indian international passport issued on or before 7th August 2025 and valid at least until 31st December 2026 are eligible to apply for Hajj 2026.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf31 July 2025 - 18:54
All Hajj aspirants are hereby informed that the Hajj Committee of India has extended the last date for submission of Hajj application forms for Hajj 2026 till 7th August 2025.

Hajj applicants can submit their online applications only through the official website of the Hajj Committee of India (www.hajcommittee.gov.in) or via the Android mobile app “Haj Suvidha”, available on the Google Play Store.

Before filling out the application form online, all applicants are strongly advised to read and understand the Hajj Policy/Guidelines available on the official website (www.hajcommittee.gov.in).

