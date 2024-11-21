Telangana

Harish Rao: “People Eagerly Await KCR’s Return to Power”

BRS leader and former finance minister T Harish Rao claimed that people were eagerly waiting for K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule again.

Safiya Begum21 November 2024 - 17:14
Harish Rao: "People Eagerly Await KCR's Return to Power"
Harish Rao: "People Eagerly Await KCR's Return to Power"

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former finance minister T Harish Rao claimed that people were eagerly waiting for K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule again.

He expressed confidence that the BRS would win 100 seats, He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy swore by all the gods in the state to implement several welfare programmes but failed to keep his promise. “One should face divine wrath after failing to keep the promises made solemnly in the name of God. He listed out the assurances the Congress government allegedly failed to implement in the last one year.

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Gulf Board for Workers’ Welfare

Taking a dig at the government, the BRS leader alleged that the CM who was issuing memos to excise officials for not meeting liquor sale targets had no time to keep track of the progress of paddy and cotton purchases.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Safiya Begum21 November 2024 - 17:14

Related Articles

Young Man Dies of Heart Attack at Friend's Wedding Celebration

Young Man Dies of Heart Attack at Friend’s Wedding Celebration

21 November 2024 - 19:12
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Gulf Board for Workers’ Welfare

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Gulf Board for Workers’ Welfare

21 November 2024 - 17:04
Telangana: Controversial Error in Narsapur, Police Register FIR Against Man Who Died 7 Years Ago

Telangana: Controversial Error in Narsapur, Police Register FIR Against Man Who Died 7 Years Ago

21 November 2024 - 16:53
"Revanth Reddy Chanted KCR's Name 55 Times Out of Fear," Says BRS MLA Harish Rao

“Revanth Reddy Chanted KCR’s Name 55 Times Out of Fear,” Says BRS MLA Harish Rao

21 November 2024 - 16:46
Back to top button