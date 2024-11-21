Harish Rao: “People Eagerly Await KCR’s Return to Power”

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former finance minister T Harish Rao claimed that people were eagerly waiting for K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule again.

He expressed confidence that the BRS would win 100 seats, He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy swore by all the gods in the state to implement several welfare programmes but failed to keep his promise. “One should face divine wrath after failing to keep the promises made solemnly in the name of God. He listed out the assurances the Congress government allegedly failed to implement in the last one year.

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Gulf Board for Workers’ Welfare

Taking a dig at the government, the BRS leader alleged that the CM who was issuing memos to excise officials for not meeting liquor sale targets had no time to keep track of the progress of paddy and cotton purchases.