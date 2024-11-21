Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Gulf Board for Workers’ Welfare

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that a Gulf Board will be set up for the welfare of Gulf workers chief minister said: “Several people from Karimnagar district and other places go to Gulf nations and other Middle Eastern countries to earn a living and for better prospects. In the unfortunate event of these workers die while working in those countries, their children become orphans.

That’s why the state government has decided to set up the Gulf Board to support their families He said that the idea of providing financial assistance to the family members of Gulf victims came when he undertook a padayatra.During the padayatra, local leaders like MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Medipally Satyam and Adi Srinivas suggested that welfare measures be initiated to help the Gulf victims and their families, he added.It may be mentioned here that the state government issued orders in September this year to provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the Gulf victims.