“Revanth Reddy Chanted KCR’s Name 55 Times Out of Fear,” Says BRS MLA Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS MLA T. Harish Rao said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is afraid of KCR and so the CM chanted KCR’s name 55 times at the Warangal public meeting.

Addressing the media Harish ridiculed the CM saying that Revanth knows only ‘scolding’ and ‘pledging’ Gods.

He said the CM did not stick to his word even after taking a pledge at the Kurumurthy Swamy Temple saying that he will waive farm loans before August 15 Harish said the Congress government had issued memos to officials who had failed to sell more liquor instead of issuing memos to officials who did not procure paddy and cotton properly.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Questions KCR’s 10-Year Rule: “Why Was Telangana Left Undeveloped?”

“The government issued memos to 35 excise inspectors and 15 excise superintendents alleging that they had failed to sell liquor like last year. Revanth wants to make Telangana a boozers’ state and so he is directing officials to sell more liquor.

The CM has been exerting pressure on Excise officials by asking them to get Rs 10,000 crore more revenue than last year,” Harish said.