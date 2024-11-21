CM Revanth Reddy Questions KCR’s 10-Year Rule: “Why Was Telangana Left Undeveloped?”

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao will land behind bars for conspiring against acquiring land for development projects whether he goes to New Delhi or the Moon, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

The CM said that he has been watching KTR and warned that he (CM) will see how long KTR will run. “We are doing things that KCR did not do during his 10- year rule. BRS leaders’ minds went blank after losing power.

If the KCR government had functioned properly for 10 years, the Congress government would not have had to waive farmers’ loans.

The state stood second in suicides by farmers due to KCR. The Congress government waived the loans of 23 lakh farming families within 25 days of taking over and paid Rs 18,000 crore for the same,” the CM said Sonia Gandhi promised to grant statehood to Telangana at a public meeting in Karimnagar.

She fulfilled the promise to grant statehood to Telangana. Sonia proved that the Congress is ready for sacrifices to fulfil its assurances, he said. What happened to Karimnagar district after the BJP won elections? Did they raise the development of Karimnagar in Parliament? Did they bring funds for the district’s development? If they had done so would the district’s irrigation projects have remained incomplete? Why didn’t KCR developed the state during last ten years the CM asked.

He said the telengana government is planning to set up a Gulf Board to ensure the welfare of people working in the Gulf. We will also provide an accident insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to workers who die in accidents in Gulf, he said.