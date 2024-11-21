Wife Donates Liver, Saves Husband’s Life

Khammam: In a heartwarming act of love and courage, Lavanya from Pedda Eerlapudi village in Khammam donated 65% of her liver to save her husband Dharavat Srinu, who was battling a severe liver condition.

A Race Against Time for a Liver Transplant

Srinu’s health deteriorated due to liver issues, and doctors advised an immediate transplant to save his life. Despite extensive searches, the family couldn’t find a suitable donor. It was then that Lavanya stepped forward, offering to donate a part of her liver to her husband.

Successful Surgery Brings New Hope

Doctors successfully performed the surgery, transplanting 65% of Lavanya’s liver to Srinu. Her bravery and selflessness have been widely praised, with Srinu now recovering well after the procedure.

A heartwarming tale of love and sacrifice: Lavanya from Khammam donates 65% of her liver to save her husband, Dharavat Srinu, after doctors advised a transplant. A true inspiration of courage and commitment. pic.twitter.com/uPGpPE0xbd — The Munsif Digital (@munsifdigital) November 21, 2024

An Inspiring Story of Love and Sacrifice

Lavanya’s sacrifice has touched many hearts, showcasing the power of love and commitment in overcoming life’s toughest challenges. Her story stands as an inspiration for others, proving that hope and determination can create miracles.

This incident highlights the importance of organ donation and the lifesaving potential of medical advancements.