Telangana Achieves Record Paddy Production of 153 Lakh Metric Tonnes: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy pledged to ensure that all irrigation projects in the undivided Karimnagar district are completed.

He expressed happiness that Telangana produced the highest amount of paddy in India. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Telangana farmers have produced 153 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. In the past 10 months, employment has been provided to 50,000 unemployed youth.

Also Read: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections

We are offering free bus travel for women. Under the leadership of Minister for Information Technology D Sridhar Babu, the State has been receiving new investments worth thousands of crores.

We have provided gas cylinders at Rs 500, increased Health Scheme coverage by Rs 10 lakh, and sanctioned Rs 400 crore for the Gouravelli project.” He further said, “Package 9 of the Kaleshwaram project is 83 per cent complete, and in the next year, we will spend Rs 340 crore to provide irrigation to an additional 80,000 acres.

We have spent Rs 70 crore on the Kalikota Suramma project and will spend another Rs 30 crore to complete it. Stage 2, Phase 1 of the Yellampalli project is complete, and irrigation will be provided to 1,51,400 acres.

In Package 2 of the Yellampalli canal network, we will spend Rs 170 crore to complete pending works, providing irrigation to 40,500 acres in Vemulawada 2,500 acres in Korutla. Within a week, we will review the irrigation projects in the undivided Karimnagar district.” He added, “We will complete Packages 9, 10, and 11 of the Kaleshwaram project in Siricilla, providing irrigation to 1.5 lakh acres. Within a month or two, we will supply fine rice through the public distribution system in two months,” he said