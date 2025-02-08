Harshvardhan Rane Shares Inspiring Story Behind Landing His Role in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, known for his performance in the 2016 hit film Sanam Teri Kasam, has shared an interesting story about how he landed the role in the movie. The actor recently opened up in an interview with IANS about his unconventional journey to getting cast, revealing that he had auditioned four months late into the casting process, long after the role had already been filled.

Harshvardhan Rane’s Late Audition for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’

According to Rane, when he first learned about Sanam Teri Kasam, he was eager to be a part of the film. Despite the casting being completed, Rane did not give up on his dream of securing the role. He decided to approach the filmmakers and request an audition, even if it meant facing rejection. The actor’s passion and determination were evident as he recalled how he begged the makers to watch his audition, even though the casting process had already been concluded.

Rane shared, “I have begged and pleaded to get this film. I was extremely convinced about the role. I reached the audition 4 months late, and they asked me to leave. I said, ‘Please, just watch my audition. I am ready to do it here.’” The filmmakers were initially hesitant, as the male lead had already been cast, but after some persuasion, Rane was given the opportunity to audition.

A Surprising Turn of Events

After completing his audition, the directors, Radhika Ma’am and Vinay Sir, took the time to review his performance. Rane continued, “They came after an hour and asked me to do it again. After an hour and a half, Vinay sir had tears in his eyes. He hugged me and said, ‘You have caused a lot of loss because all the clothes and costumes were done. We will have to change everything because the poster shoot was after 2 days.’”

Despite the setback, the filmmakers were so impressed with Rane’s audition that they decided to cast him as the lead in Sanam Teri Kasam. The actor humorously recalled a moment when, after being cast, he had to go to the washroom, and was too nervous to look the previous hero, who had been reading the script, in the eye.

Legacy of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ and Gratitude from Harshvardhan Rane

Reflecting on the success of the film, Harshvardhan Rane expressed his gratitude for the love and appreciation the movie has received over the years. Sanam Teri Kasam has built a strong legacy due to its storytelling, music, and the performances of the cast.

The actor explained, “It took 9-10 years for people to understand what I connected with. I am just happy that people finally connected with it.” He added that the journey had been worth the wait, as the movie has continued to resonate with audiences long after its release.

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Released in Theatres

Sanam Teri Kasam, produced by Deepak Mukut under the banner of Soham Rockstar Productions, is currently re-released in theatres. The film, which has left an indelible mark on its viewers, continues to captivate audiences with its emotional depth, strong performances, and memorable music. Harshvardhan Rane’s story of perseverance and passion behind landing the role adds an inspiring dimension to the film’s legacy.