Suresh Raina Meets Aamir Khan, Shares Fanboy Moment with Fans

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently had an exciting encounter with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. In an Instagram post, Raina shared his joy with his followers, writing a heartfelt note about the meet, describing Aamir Khan as “the one and only Aamir Bhai” and expressing his admiration for his warmth and humility.

Suresh Raina’s Instagram Post

In his post, Raina wrote: “Always a pleasure meeting the one and only Aamir Bhai! His warmth and humility are truly inspiring.” The post included a candid photo where Aamir Khan can be seen lovingly placing his hand on Raina’s shoulder as they smile for the camera. The second image showed the two of them surrounded by others in a group photograph, capturing the moment of their interaction.

Also Read: New York Shuts Down Live Poultry Markets to Combat Bird Flu Outbreak

Raina Wishes Junaid Khan Success for “Loveyapa”

Along with the photos, Suresh Raina also took the opportunity to send his best wishes to Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, who is making his debut in the film Loveyapa. In his Instagram caption, Raina said, “Wishing Junaid all the best for his new movie ‘Loveyapa’ – he’s going to shine! God bless.”

Aamir Khan’s Support for Junaid Khan’s Debut Film

Aamir Khan has been very involved in promoting Loveyapa, a romantic entertainer featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. The film has generated significant buzz, and Aamir Khan recently attended a special screening to support his son. At the screening, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were also present, making it a rare event that saw the three Khans of Bollywood united under one roof.

In a social media video that has since gone viral, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan posed together with Junaid Khan, showing their support for the new film. King Khan looked sharp in a blue shirt, ripped jeans, and black glasses, while Aamir Khan sported a printed kurta paired with a black dhoti.

Bollywood’s Khans Unite at “Loveyapa” Screening

Apart from Aamir Khan, Salman Khan was also seen at the screening, keeping things casual in a green t-shirt and blue denim. The Loveyapa screening brought together the three legendary Khans of Bollywood – Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan – which only added to the excitement surrounding the film.

About “Loveyapa”

Produced by Phantom Studios in collaboration with AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa tells a modern-day love story. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor play the lead roles, supported by a stellar cast including Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, and others.

The film is set to be a dramatic romance with a fresh take on the complexities of modern relationships. Loveyapa was released in cinemas on February 7, 2025 and is expected to capture the hearts of audiences with its compelling storyline.

Conclusion

Suresh Raina’s fanboy moment with Aamir Khan was a delightful moment for cricket and Bollywood fans alike. With the much-anticipated release of Loveyapa and the Khans coming together to support Junaid Khan, the film industry is buzzing with excitement. Loveyapa is definitely a movie to watch out for in 2025.