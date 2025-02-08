World

New York Shuts Down Live Poultry Markets to Combat Bird Flu Outbreak

In a bid to contain the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), Governor Kathy Hochul announced that live poultry markets in New York City, as well as in Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau counties, would be temporarily closed for five days.

Uma Devi8 February 2025 - 15:01
The affected markets have been instructed to sell down all their poultry inventory and undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection procedures.

The affected markets have been instructed to sell down all their poultry inventory and undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection procedures.

HPAI Cases Detected in New York Markets

Since January 31, routine surveillance has revealed seven cases of HPAI in markets located in Queens, The Bronx, and Brooklyn boroughs.

“Although there is no immediate public health threat and no known cases of HPAI in humans in New York State, we fully support the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ proactive measures to prevent the disease from spreading between animals and humans,” said New York State Health Commissioner James McDonald.

Safety Measures and Guidance for People at Risk

McDonald further emphasized that people who have regular contact with livestock and wild birds should take necessary precautions to safeguard their health. This includes wearing personal protective equipment when handling these animals.

As of April 2024, the U.S. has reported 67 human cases of bird flu, with one fatality. Bird flu, or avian influenza A (H5N1), is a virus that primarily affects birds but can also lead to serious illness or death in mammals. While human infections are rare, they can occur if the virus enters the body through the eyes, nose, mouth, or by inhalation.

Individuals working closely with birds or infected animals are at a higher risk, including those in farms, zoos, and wildlife facilities.

