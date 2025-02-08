Ranbir Kapoor Wraps Up Special Voice-Over for ‘VD12’ Starring Vijay Deverakonda

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster movie Animal, has completed recording a special voice-over for Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film VD12.

Ranbir Joins Forces with Vijay Deverakonda

The anticipation for VD12 is at an all-time high, with fans eagerly waiting to see Vijay Deverakonda in a powerful new avatar. A recent update revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has provided the voice-over for the film’s teaser, adding even more excitement to the highly anticipated movie.

According to an industry source, “Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much-anticipated VD12, releasing this year. But what’s exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has recorded the voice-over for the VD12 teaser in Mumbai yesterday.”

This unexpected collaboration between two superstars has amplified anticipation, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited film, VD12, is set to hit theaters soon. Fans can look forward to the teaser being unveiled on February 12. After a long time, Vijay is set to return to the intense action genre, his last being the iconic Arjun Reddy.

Ranbir Kapoor’s New Venture into Lifestyle

Earlier, Ranbir ventured into the fashion and lifestyle space by launching his lifestyle brand, ARKS, on his birthday. Bollywood’s multi-hyphenate Karan Johar shared a picture of Ranbir on his Instagram, announcing the new beginnings of the actor’s brand.

He wrote: “You’ve seen the movie star magic and the actor excellence… now enter the world of Ranbir’s lifestyle aesthetics… stay tuned and watch this place for more @arks.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Recent Success and Upcoming Projects

Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, also wished her son a very happy birthday while mentioning his new lifestyle brand.

The actor has firmly established himself as a superstar with the enormous success of Animal, which earned Rs. 915 crores worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Prior to Animal, Ranbir starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which grossed Rs. 223 crores globally.

Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.