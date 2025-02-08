Gold Rates Surge Again: Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar

Gold prices in India have witnessed a notable increase today, with both 22 and 24-carat gold rates rising by ₹150–₹160 per 10 grams across major cities.

After a brief pause in the upward trend yesterday, gold prices have resumed their climb, leaving buyers concerned about the cost of their jewelry purchases.

Gold Rate Today: City-Wise Breakdown

Here’s a detailed look at the latest gold prices in key Indian cities:

1. Delhi:

22 Carat : ₹79,600 per 10 grams (↑₹150)

: ₹79,600 per 10 grams (↑₹150) 24 Carat: ₹86,820 per 10 grams (↑₹160)

2. Mumbai:

22 Carat : ₹79,450 per 10 grams (↑₹150)

: ₹79,450 per 10 grams (↑₹150) 24 Carat: ₹86,670 per 10 grams (↑₹160)

3. Chennai:

22 Carat : ₹79,450 per 10 grams (↑₹150)

: ₹79,450 per 10 grams (↑₹150) 24 Carat: ₹86,670 per 10 grams (↑₹160)

4. Bhubaneswar:

22 Carat : ₹79,450 per 10 grams (↑₹150)

: ₹79,450 per 10 grams (↑₹150) 24 Carat: ₹86,670 per 10 grams (↑₹160)

What’s Driving the Price Surge?

The increase in gold prices today can be attributed to several factors, including global market fluctuations, a rise in demand ahead of the wedding season, and economic uncertainties. As a result, investors are also turning to gold as a safe-haven asset, further fueling the price surge.

Should You Buy Gold Now?

Experts are advising caution for buyers looking to purchase gold jewelry or coins. While gold prices remain volatile, it’s essential to track daily trends and consult local jewelers for real-time rates before making any purchases.