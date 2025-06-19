Haven’t Received ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ Money? Tomorrow Is the Last Chance – Here’s What to Do!

Amaravati: The NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is moving ahead with its promise of comprehensive state development. As part of the “Super Six” guarantees made during the election campaign, the government has launched the ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ scheme aimed at supporting mothers of school-going children.

Mothers Receive ₹13,000 Directly into Their Bank Accounts

Under the newly launched initiative, eligible mothers are being credited with ₹13,000 per child directly into their bank accounts. The number of children studying determines the benefit amount. An additional ₹2,000 per child is being allocated to the District Collectors’ accounts to fund infrastructure development in government schools.

Some Eligible Mothers Yet to Receive Funds

Despite being eligible, several mothers have not received the funds due to technical issues and discrepancies in the system. In response, the state government has issued a clarification and action plan to resolve pending grievances swiftly.

June 20: One-Day Window to File Grievances

To address this issue, the government has announced that June 20 will be a dedicated grievance redressal day. Mothers who haven’t received the benefit can submit a grievance form at their village or ward secretariats on that day.

Grievance Review and Fresh Beneficiary List Schedule

June 21 to 28 – Grievance forms will be reviewed and verified by officials.

– Grievance forms will be reviewed and verified by officials. June 30 – A revised list of eligible beneficiaries will be displayed at secretariats.

– A will be displayed at secretariats. July 5 – Verified beneficiaries will receive the pending amount credited to their bank accounts.

Government Urges Eligible Mothers to Act Promptly

The state government has urged all eligible mothers who did not receive the benefit to take immediate action and ensure their grievances are filed on June 20 to receive the funds in the next round of disbursement.