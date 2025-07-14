Hayley Matthews Named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June 2024

Dubai: Hayley Matthews, the dynamic West Indies all-rounder, has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June 2024, surpassing competitors Tazmin Brits and Afy Fletcher. With this recognition, Matthews now holds four Player of the Month awards, tying with Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner for the most wins in the women’s category.

Consistent Excellence in T20I Series Against South Africa

Matthews was awarded for her stellar performance in the T20I series against South Africa, where she claimed the Player of the Series award. West Indies triumphed 2-1 in the home series, bouncing back after losing the first match.

Also Read: How Oral Hygiene Can Help Prevent Cancer: Major Findings from AIIMS Study

Her contributions were critical to the team’s comeback:

147 runs in three matches

in three matches Strike rate of 120.49

of Average of 73.50

of Two wickets with her off-spin

After scoring just 19 runs in the first match, Matthews responded with unbeaten scores of 63 and 65, anchoring successful chases for her team.

Matthews Reacts to the Recognition

On receiving the award, Hayley Matthews expressed gratitude but emphasized the importance of team goals.

“It’s an honour to receive the Player of the Month award again. I’ve been pleased with my form recently, but more importantly, it’s been great to contribute to the team’s success—especially in a hard-fought T20I series against South Africa.”

She added:

“Recognition like this is appreciated, but my focus remains on what’s ahead. There’s a lot more I want to achieve, both personally and with this team.”

Contribution Despite Injury in ODI Series

Although not at her peak during the ODI series and struggling with a shoulder injury (for which she will undergo surgery), Matthews still made a solid impact. She scored 40 and 56 with the bat and took four wickets at an average of 34.25 during the 2-1 series defeat.

Hayley Matthews’ Growing Legacy

This latest ICC award further cements Matthews’ status as one of the top performers in women’s cricket. Her previous ICC Women’s Player of the Month awards came in:

November 2021

October 2023

April 2024

Tied with Ash Gardner, Matthews now stands as a record-holding female cricketer in ICC monthly accolades, showcasing consistent excellence across formats.