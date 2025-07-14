How Oral Hygiene Can Help Prevent Cancer: Major Findings from AIIMS Study

New Delhi: Oral health plays a crucial role in cancer prevention, care, and improving survival rates, according to researchers at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The presence of harmful oral bacteria like Porphyromonas gingivalis and Prevotella intermedia has been linked to higher cancer incidence and lower cancer-specific and disease-free survival outcomes.

AIIMS Researchers Publish Insights in The Lancet

In a comment published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia, Dr. Abhishek Shankar and Dr. Vaibhav Sahni of AIIMS emphasized the importance of integrating oral health into all levels of healthcare, particularly for cancer patients.

“It is abundantly clear that oral healthcare plays a significant role in enhancing health-related outcomes, including those related to cancer survivorship,” the researchers wrote.

Routine Dental Care Linked to Lower Cancer Mortality

Citing multiple international studies, the AIIMS oncologists noted a strong correlation between oral health and cancer, especially in head and neck cancers (HNC). Research has shown that regular dental visits over a 10-year period are associated with reduced cancer-related mortality.

School Toothbrushing Programmes and Early Diagnosis

To improve oral health outcomes, the paper advocates for school-based toothbrushing programmes and oral mouthrinse-based point-of-care (PoC) testing for early detection of periodontal disease.

“We want public health initiatives to be structured around oral health… to aid not only the population at large but the exchequer as well,” said Dr. Shankar, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at AIIMS.

Promoting Oral Health Through Policy and Awareness

The researchers also called for initiatives to incentivize oral health habits through:

Free toothbrush and toothpaste samples

Sensitising teachers and families

School awareness campaigns

They suggested using sugar and nutrition warning labels and banning cartoon-based marketing of sugary foods to promote healthier choices.

Need for Region-Specific Research in Southeast Asia

Dr. Sahni highlighted the public health and systemic importance of oral care in cancer outcomes and urged the need for data-driven research tailored to Southeast Asia, rather than relying solely on Western studies.