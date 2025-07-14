When Will Starlink Be Launched in India How Much Will the Plan Cost Know Everything

New Delhi: Starlink, the satellite-based internet service by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is all set to begin operations in India. The company has received final approval from IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center) to offer commercial satellite internet services in the country for a period of five years, valid until July 7, 2030.

Starlink will soon join OneWeb and Jio as the third company licensed to offer satellite broadband services in India.

Satellite Internet Access in Remote Areas

Starlink’s entry is expected to revolutionize connectivity, especially in remote and rural regions of India where traditional fiber-based internet is difficult to implement. With its live sky view capability, Starlink can provide seamless high-speed internet access even in the most isolated locations.

Starlink will operate using its Gen-1 satellite constellation, consisting of thousands of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, connected via laser interlinks, ensuring low latency and faster internet delivery.

Ground Infrastructure and Spectrum Requirements Pending

Although Starlink has secured its license, it still needs to build ground infrastructure, acquire spectrum, and complete security standard checks before beginning full-scale operations. According to Reuters, Starlink services could begin later this year, once these regulatory steps are completed.

Unlike traditional ISPs, Starlink does not rely on fiber-optic cables or cell towers, making it an ideal solution for underserved or hard-to-reach areas.

Partnerships with Jio and Airtel to Expand Reach

Starlink is also in talks with Jio and Airtel to enhance last-mile connectivity. Reports suggest Jio may sell Starlink devices through its retail stores, while Airtel is looking to partner with Starlink to serve remote locations.

This collaboration is set to intensify competition in India’s satellite internet space, with BSNL already working on its own “Direct-to-Device” satellite-based mobile internet services.

Hardware, Plans, and Pricing

Initial pricing details suggest that Starlink will offer:

Standard Hardware Kit – ₹30,000

– ₹30,000 Mini Hardware Kit – ₹43,000

– ₹43,000 Promotional Monthly Plan – ₹900

– ₹900 Unlimited Data Plan – Up to ₹3,000 per month

These competitive pricing tiers are designed to cater to a wide range of users, from basic internet needs to high-demand usage in remote zones.