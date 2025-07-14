India’s Emission Norm Revisions Could Lead to Lower Electricity Tariffs

New Delhi: In a major policy shift, the Indian government has relaxed sulphur emission norms for coal-based thermal power plants. The move, aimed at reducing power generation costs, is expected to bring down electricity prices by 25-30 paise per unit, according to industry officials.

The change comes through a gazette notification, modifying the 2015 order that mandated the installation of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems to control sulphur dioxide (SO₂) emissions. Now, only selected plants will be required to install FGDs, excluding nearly 79% of India’s coal-fired capacity.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Breaches ICC Code – Here’s Why He Was Fined

CPCB Cites Comprehensive Environmental Review

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that the revised framework was finalized after detailed analysis and independent studies. The decision followed findings that current regulatory measures were contributing to increased CO₂ emissions, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of universal FGD adoption in the Indian context.

SO₂ Levels Within National Standards

Studies by IIT Delhi, CSIR-NEERI, and the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) found that ambient SO₂ levels in most parts of India remain well within the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

In several cities, SO₂ concentrations ranged between 3 to 20 micrograms per cubic meter, far below the NAAQS threshold of 80 micrograms per cubic meter. The Indian coal used in thermal plants typically has less than 0.5% sulphur content, and favorable weather conditions further aid in efficient SO₂ dispersion.

FGD Retrofitting Linked to Increased CO₂ Emissions

A study by NIAS warned that retrofitting FGDs nationwide between 2025 and 2030 would result in 69 million tonnes of additional CO₂ emissions due to increased limestone mining, transportation, and electricity use.

Consumer Impact and Financial Benefits

Industry officials estimate that the relaxed norms will reduce the per-unit electricity cost by 25–30 paise, ultimately benefiting consumers, especially in a price-sensitive economy. It will also assist state DISCOMs in managing tariffs and help governments reduce subsidy burdens.