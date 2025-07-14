Mohammed Siraj Breaches ICC Code – Here’s Why He Was Fined

London: India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the ongoing Test match against England at Lord’s.

The incident occurred on Day 4 of the Test match when Siraj dismissed Ben Duckett with a fiery delivery. In his follow-through, Siraj celebrated closely and made contact with the batter as Duckett started walking back to the pavilion, an act deemed unsportsmanlike by the match officials.

Violation of ICC Article 2.5

Siraj was found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This rule prohibits:

“Using language, actions, or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal during an international match.”

As part of the penalty, one demerit point was also added to Siraj’s record. This is his second offence within a 24-month period, bringing his total demerit points to two.

Players who accumulate four or more demerit points within two years face suspension, as these points are converted into suspension points.

Match Situation: India on the Edge at Lord’s

The moment added to an already intense Test, which is heading for a thrilling finish on Day 5. At the end of Day 4, India were 58/4, still needing 135 runs to win. The team suffered a late collapse, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, and Shubman Gill during the final session.

India’s hopes now rest on KL Rahul (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant, who will resume the innings on Monday.

Washington Sundar Optimistic About India’s Chances

All-rounder Washington Sundar remained confident of an Indian win, despite the top-order wobble.

“Definitely, India is winning tomorrow. Probably just after lunch,” Sundar said.

“The way our fast bowlers bowled today, keeping pressure all day long, was amazing.”

He acknowledged that losing only one wicket by stumps would have been ideal but praised the bowling unit for their effort.

Summary