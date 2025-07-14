Vivo X200 FE and X Fold 5 Launching Today in India: Livestream, Specs, and Expected Prices

New Delhi: Vivo is set to launch its much-anticipated smartphones, the Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5, today in India. The official launch event will be livestreamed at 12 PM IST on Vivo India’s YouTube channel and its official website (vivo.com/in). The event will reveal key details including price, features, and availability.

Vivo X Fold 5: Premium Foldable with Cutting-Edge Specs

Display and Design

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to feature a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch inner AMOLED foldable screen, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. With a thickness of 9.2mm and weight around 217 grams, it could be one of the slimmest and lightest foldable smartphones available.

Performance and Battery

It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The device may pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Camera and AI Features

Vivo X Fold 5 may sport a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup, all with 50MP sensors and offering up to 100x digital zoom. For selfies, dual 20MP front cameras are expected. The phone is also rumored to introduce AI-powered features such as:

Gemini Assistant

AI Erase

AI Shortcut Button

Vivo X200 FE: A Flagship Killer with Strong Specs

Display and Chipset

The Vivo X200 FE is rumored to have a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits brightness. It may run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Camera Setup

On the camera front, it is expected to offer:

50MP primary sensor

50MP telephoto lens with 100x digital zoom

with 8MP ultrawide sensor

Durability and Battery Life

Key highlights also include IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, a 6,500mAh battery, and 90W fast charging support, positioning it as a solid flagship alternative.

Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE: Expected Pricing in India