Indonesia Earthquake: Powerful 6.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Tanimbar Islands; No Tsunami Threat

Jakarta, Indonesia: A strong earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale struck the Tanimbar Islands region of eastern Indonesia, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The seismic activity occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, making it a relatively shallow quake.

No Tsunami Threat, Say Authorities

Despite the powerful tremor, no tsunami warning has been issued so far. Authorities have confirmed that the situation is under control and there is no immediate threat to coastal areas.

Earthquake Epicenter Located Near Tanimbar Islands

The Tanimbar Islands, located in the Maluku Province, are part of a group of 30 islands situated between Timor to the west and New Guinea to the east, in the Arafura Sea. This region is known to be seismically active, lying along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Recent Earthquake History of the Region

This is not the first time the Tanimbar Islands have experienced significant seismic activity. In January 2023, the same region was hit by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, prompting tsunami alerts and triggering panic among locals.

Residents Remain Cautious but Calm

While no damages or casualties have been reported yet, residents are urged to stay alert. Emergency services are monitoring the situation, and disaster response teams are on standby as a precautionary measure.