Why Mahesh Bhatt feels the soul of Aashiqui lives on in ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhattbelieves that the soul of his 1990 romantic classic Aashiqui lives on in Mohit Suri’s upcoming directorial, Saiyaara. Calling it one of the most definitive romantic films of this generation, Bhatt expressed confidence that Saiyaara will resonate deeply with audiences.

“Every generation has a love story that defines it. Saiyaara, to me, will be the most definitive romantic film of this generation,” he shared.

Drawing Parallels with Aashiqui

Reflecting on Aashiqui’s impact, Bhatt said,

“When I made Aashiqui, I did it with a lot of purity, and I was fortunate that people connected to it deeply and made the two newcomers into overnight stars. I expect Mohit Suri to do the same with Saiyaara.”

He added that while nostalgia for Aashiqui may linger, Saiyaara is poised to rewrite the romantic playbook for today’s audience.

Mohit Suri’s Bold Creative Leap

Praising Mohit Suri, whom he calls his prodigy, Bhatt said:

“It is refreshingly different from whatever he has made in his entire career. The film has incredible romantic depth, and I’m glad Mohit has put it all out there for the world to see.”

He emphasized that intensity is key to love stories and believes Saiyaara captures that essence.

Encouraging New Faces and Fresh Energy

Mahesh Bhatt revealed that he had long urged Mohit to collaborate with new talent and is thrilled to see it realized in Saiyaara.

“I’m thrilled to see him take the plunge with two really talented actors who are simply sparkling on the screen.”

He also expressed joy at Yash Raj Films backing the project:

“I’m very happy that he has a studio like YRF beside him and behind him, who have such a rich cinematic legacy.”

Anticipating a New Era in Romance

Calling Saiyaara “a breath of fresh air,” the veteran director said:

“The energy of Saiyaara is palpable, and I have very high expectations from this film to soar. I can’t wait for the country to see it on July 18th!”

Saiyaara Set to Launch New Stars

Saiyaara marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, YRF’s newest lead pair. The film is produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025.