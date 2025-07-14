14 People Caught Buying Ganja in Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a dramatic operation carried out by the EAGLE narcotics wing and Cyberabad Narcotics Police, 14 individuals — including IT employees, students, architects, and professionals — were caught red-handed while trying to purchase ganja in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area.

The bust was made possible by decoding a WhatsApp message, “Bhai, baccha aa gaya,” used by a Maharashtra-based drug peddler to alert over 100 regular buyers about ganja availability. Acting on a tip-off, authorities laid a decoy trap on Saturday near the HDFC Bank under Gachibowli flyover and arrested the accused.

Ganja Sold via Code Words, Drop Points in IT Hub

The main accused, Sandeep from Maharashtra, reportedly carried 5 kg of ganja per visit, supplying 50-gram packets for ₹3,000 each. He specifically targeted the city’s IT professionals, students, and private employees, coordinating deals via coded WhatsApp messages.

Although Sandeep managed to escape, police are now tracking him through digital forensic evidence including chat logs and contact databases. His records reveal a list of over 100 buyers, 14 of whom were caught in Saturday’s sting.

Arrested Buyers: Professionals, Couples, and First-Time Users

Those caught include:

Naveen (31) – Online trader

– Online trader Ayush (22) – Student

– Student Nikhil (29) – Racing engineer

– Racing engineer Sindura (26) – Architect

– Architect Hasan (34) – Property manager

– Property manager Kranti (28) – IT employee

– IT employee Akhil (28) – Dental technician

– Dental technician Shiva (32) – Business relationship manager

– Business relationship manager Sandesh (34) – Freelance advertiser

– Freelance advertiser Sai Raj (31) – Real estate executive

– Real estate executive Akhil (26) – Travel agency owner

– Travel agency owner Swamy (27) – Driver

– Driver Thushar (24) and Arpith (24) – IT employees

One couple even brought their 4-year-old son during the drug pickup. The woman and child were released, while the husband tested positive for cannabis. Another couple also tested positive and were sent to a certified de-addiction center along with the others.

Police Warn of Expanding Network, Urge Public Vigilance

TGANB Director Sandeep Shandilya said this operation is just the tip of the iceberg. Authorities are now analyzing digital data to uncover the full network. The remaining 86 buyers identified from Sandeep’s database have been advised to voluntarily seek de-addiction help.

“Several families have suffered due to drug abuse. We appeal to youth and parents to stay alert and report suspicious behavior to helpline 1908,” said Shandilya.

De-Addiction and Prevention Efforts Intensified

The operation reinforces the Telangana government’s commitment to a drug-free state. First-time users like one student, who tested negative, were released with a warning, signaling a focus on rehabilitation over punishment for new users.