Heavy rain likely in AP & Yanam in next 24 hours: Met

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

A daily weather report here said that squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting 60 Kmph is likely to occur in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the same period.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

During the last 24 hours, very heavy rainfall occurred in Tirupati District, Chittoor District, and YSR District of Rayalaseema.

Heavy rainfall occurred in SPSR Nellore District of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Rainfall occurred at most places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and a few places in Rayalaseema.