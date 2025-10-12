Heavy rain likely in Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert in five districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Kerala as a cyclonic circulation formed over the Arabian Sea is set to intensify weather activity over the region. The department warned that light to heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, is likely in Kerala and Mahe between October 11 and 15. A yellow alert has been issued in several districts for the coming days as the state braces for heavy spells.

On Sunday (October 12), Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad are under alert, with rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm expected within 24 hours. “Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from October 12 to 17,” the IMD stated. It also warned that similar conditions could affect Lakshadweep on October 11 and 12, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Also Read: AIMIM to Contest 100 Seats in Bihar Assembly Elections After Failed Opposition Alliance Talks

The northeast monsoon, which typically sets in over Kerala by mid-October, is likely to commence later this month, further enhancing rainfall activity in the state. Due to turbulent sea conditions, the IMD has restricted fishing activities off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts on Sunday. Fishing has also been banned in Lakshadweep and adjoining Kanyakumari regions, where wind speeds may reach up to 55 kmph.

According to the IMD, yellow alerts have been issued in the following districts: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad on October 12; Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Wayanad on October 13; Pathanamthitta and Kottayam on October 14; and Ernakulam and Idukki on October 15. Authorities have cautioned the public about possible mudslides, landslides, and flash floods in hilly areas.

The IMD warned of traffic congestion due to poor visibility and waterlogging, temporary road blockages from fallen trees and power disruptions. Vulnerable structures and dilapidated houses could suffer impact, while heavy rain may destroy standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage. People have also been advised to remain indoors during lightning, avoid open fields, and stay alert in low-lying and landslide-prone areas as Kerala prepares for another spell of intense monsoon activity.