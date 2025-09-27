Hyderabad

Heavy Rains Flood Musi River: Key Roads Closed, Commuters Advised to Take Alternate Routes

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory warning commuters of road closures due to severe flooding in the Moosi River following continuous heavy rainfall in the city.

27 September 2025 - 00:44
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory warning commuters of road closures due to severe flooding in the Musi River following continuous heavy rainfall in the city. Authorities have announced that several key roads will remain closed until further notice to ensure public safety.

The affected routes include:

  • Kulsumpura to Puranapool via 100 Feet Road, Jiyaguda
  • Chaderghat Causeway Bridge
  • Moosarambagh Bridge

Commuters are advised to avoid these areas and follow designated alternate routes. Vehicles traveling from Kulsumpura to Puranapool are being redirected via Karwan and Gopi Hotel Road. Traffic from Rang Mahal Junction and Putlibowli toward Malakpet via Chaderghat Causeway is being diverted along Nimboliadda – Kacheguda – Kamela – Golnaka New Bridge – Hitech Function Hall – Afzal Nagar – Moosarambagh – Malakpet. Similarly, vehicles coming from Moosarambagh toward Amberpet will be rerouted at Bharath Petrol Pump via Golnaka New Bridge.

The Traffic Police have urged all commuters to stay updated through their official Facebook page (@Hyderabad Traffic Police) and Twitter handle (@HYDP). In case of emergencies, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.

The police also requested the public’s cooperation in following traffic advisories and taking necessary precautions while traveling. The closures come as part of the authorities’ efforts to prevent accidents and ensure safety amid heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

