Heavy Rains in Hyderabad: Roads Flood, Water Enters Homes in Karwan Constituency as Musi River Overflows

Hyderabad: Heavy rains disrupted normal life across Hyderabad’s old city on Friday, causing widespread flooding and traffic chaos. Several neighborhoods, including Talabkatta, Lalithabagh, Uppuguda, Chatrinaka, Phool Bagh, Al Jubail Colony, Afzalsagar, Mallepally, Bahadurpura, and Engine Bowli, were submerged, with roads reportedly knee-deep in water.

Residents of low-lying areas like Yakutpura and Uppuguda reported water entering their homes by evening, while business activity remained slow as people stayed indoors. Motorists struggled to navigate the flooded streets, and Disaster Response Teams, along with GHMC officials, were seen working tirelessly to clear waterlogged roads.

The situation worsened as Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs released excess water, leading to the overflow of the Musi River in parts of the Karwan constituency. Authorities opened 10 gates of Osman Sagar, releasing approximately 22,000 cusecs of water since the evening, with further increases in outflow expected over the next few hours.

AIMIM leaders were actively engaged on the ground to support affected residents. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, along with party corporators Mohammed Naseeruddin and Wajjiuzzama, coordinated relief efforts, including food distribution and relocation assistance. AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi instructed the teams to closely monitor the situation.

Severe waterlogging was reported in neighborhoods such as Mughal Nagar B near Pillar No. 107, Ziaguda 100 Feet Road, Defence Colony, and Hashim Nagar. Local leaders urged GHMC officials to remove blockages in drains to ensure the free flow of rainwater.

With the reservoirs continuing to release water, authorities have warned residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious. Relief teams remain on high alert to mitigate the impact of the flooding and provide immediate assistance where needed.