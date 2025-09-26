Hyderabad on Red Alert as Musi River Overflows: 17 Gates of Twin Reservoirs Lifted, Floodwaters Submerge Roads

Hyderabad: A red alert has been issued for the Musi catchment area as heavy rains continue to batter the city. The twin reservoirs—Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar—are overflowing, prompting authorities to lift 17 gates for the first time this season. The release has intensified the flow of the Musi River through the city, creating hazardous conditions for residents.

Officials report that a combined 13,000 cusecs of water are being discharged from the reservoirs into the river. Himayat Sagar is releasing 6,000 cusecs through six gates, while Osman Sagar is releasing 8,000 cusecs by lifting 11 gates. GHMC and HYDRAA officials have urged people living near the Musi to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Also Read: Hyderabad Heavy Rains: Traffic Paralyzed, Metro Overcrowded, Daily Life Severely Disrupted

The situation at key points along the river has become critical. At Moosarambagh Bridge, floodwaters have risen dangerously, leading authorities to suspend all vehicular traffic. Police and rescue teams are actively evacuating residents from nearby areas to ensure safety.

Several parts of the Old City, including Jiyaguda, Puranapool, Golka, and Musarambagh, are already under water due to the sudden release from the reservoirs. Roads such as Jiyaguda 100 Feet Road, Purana Pool, and High Court Road have been inundated, bringing vehicle movement to a complete halt and disrupting daily life.

#HYDTPinfo #RoadClosure

Due to the overflow of the Musi River at Jiyaguda, the 100 fts Road has been closed for vehicular movement.

Commuters are advised to take alternate routes and cooperate with traffic police.#TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/KJ0NbasYF1 — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 26, 2025

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have called for heightened vigilance as water levels in the Musi and surrounding areas remain dangerously high. Residents are advised to avoid venturing near the riverbanks and low-lying areas until the situation stabilizes.