Hyderabad Heavy Rains: Traffic Paralyzed, Metro Overcrowded, Daily Life Severely Disrupted

Hyderabad woke up to heavy rains on Friday morning, bringing the city to a virtual standstill. Major roads and residential areas were submerged in water, causing severe traffic congestion and leaving commuters stranded for hours.

The IT hubs and GHMC suburbs bore the brunt of the downpour. Vehicles were seen stalled in waterlogged streets across Yousufguda, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Raidurg. Routes from Nalgonda X-road to Dilsukh Nagar, LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar, Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh, and Miyapur to Kokatpally also witnessed gridlocks that stretched for kilometers.

Officegoers and daily commuters expressed frustration as public transport faced massive delays. Many waited for hours at bus stops, while metro stations reported record crowds, with parking areas overflowing as people sought alternative ways to reach their destinations.

Civic authorities, including Hydra, GHMC, and HMWSSB, rushed to address the situation. Teams worked to unclog drains and manage traffic at key intersections, but the intensity of the rain made it challenging to restore normalcy.

The downpour also disrupted daily life across the city. Milk and vegetable shops, along with other essential stores, remained closed, while street vendors disappeared from the flooded roads. Residents reported shortages of basic commodities, adding to the city’s woes.