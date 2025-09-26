Hyderabad Rain Alert: Cyberabad Police Ask IT Firms to Facilitate WFH for Employees

Hyderabad: With heavy rains battering Hyderabad and forecasted to continue across the state on Friday and Saturday, Cyberabad police have appealed to IT companies to allow employees to work from home.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Telangana. Since Thursday night, the city has been experiencing relentless downpours, causing widespread disruptions.

Cyberabad, home to major IT hubs like Gachibowli, Kondapur, Kokapet, and Nanakramguda, already witnesses heavy traffic congestion on normal days. Authorities have warned that the ongoing rains could exacerbate the situation, making commuting extremely difficult.

In light of this, police have requested IT companies to provide flexibility for employees to work from home. They emphasized that this measure would help reduce traffic pressure and ensure employee safety, avoiding unnecessary long-distance travel during the severe weather.