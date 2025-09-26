Video: Telangana Weather Crisis, Heavy Rains Trigger Flight Diversions, Tech Firms Go Remote, IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

Heavy rainfall from a depression system over the Bay of Bengal has severely impacted Telangana on September 26, 2025, forcing flight diversions from Hyderabad, prompting work-from-home advisories for IT companies, and triggering comprehensive emergency preparedness measures across the state.

Also Read: Telangana on High Alert as IMD Issues First Red Alert for Extremely Heavy Rain for Friday-Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous rain and thunderstorms across Telangana from September 26 to October 2, with several districts expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 km/h. In response, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has placed the state administration on high alert.

Immediate Impact: Flight Diversions and Traffic Disruptions

The adverse weather has significantly disrupted air and road travel. On Friday, multiple flights to Hyderabad were diverted.

Aviation Disruptions: IndiGo flights arriving from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune were redirected to Vijayawada due to poor visibility and weather conditions at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

IndiGo flights arriving from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune were redirected to Vijayawada due to poor visibility and weather conditions at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Road Traffic Advisory: The airline issued a travel advisory, noting that “roads across Hyderabad are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic” and urged passengers to leave earlier than usual for the airport and check their flight status online before traveling.

Preemptive Measures: Tech Firms Urged to Allow Work-from-Home

To ease traffic congestion and ensure public safety, the Cyberabad police have proactively advised IT companies in Hyderabad to allow employees to work from home. This appeal aligns with the IMD’s warning that the city is likely to experience moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers with gusty winds on Friday and Saturday, leading to potential waterlogging on roads and in low-lying areas.

District-Wide Alert and Official Response

The IMD has issued an orange alert (high impact) for numerous districts, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm. Districts under orange alert include Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Warangal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Mahabubnagar, among others. A yellow alert has been issued for other districts, including Hyderabad.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed all government departments to remain vigilant. District collectors have been instructed to regularly review the situation in flood-prone areas, evacuate residents from low-lying zones, and provide shelter in relief camps. The chief minister also ordered traffic restrictions on inundated roads and checks on the safety of causeways.

Weather Outlook and Safety Advisory

The weather system is expected to bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the state over the next several days. The IMD has advised the public to be cautious about potential risks to weak structures, trees, and power lines. Farmers, commuters, and residents have been asked to stay alert and avoid open areas during lightning.

With the rainy spell forecast to continue until at least October 2, residents are advised to monitor official weather updates and follow safety instructions.