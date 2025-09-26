Telangana on High Alert as IMD Issues First Red Alert for Extremely Heavy Rain for Friday-Saturday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Telangana, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall for Friday and Saturday, September 26-27, 2025. The entire state has been placed on high alert, with emergency measures activated to prevent flooding and ensure public safety.

The weather system is expected to bring widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state, with isolated areas likely to experience extreme downpours. The alert has prompted the state administration to implement precautionary measures, including preparations for evacuations in low-lying areas.

District-Wise Alerts and Forecast

The IMD has issued a series of color-coded warnings for various districts in Telangana. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall is in effect for several northern and central districts, including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal, and Sangareddy on September 26.

The forecast for Hyderabad predicts generally cloudy skies with heavy rain on September 27 and 28. Temperatures are expected to remain between 20°C and 26°C. The rainfall activity is likely to continue in a reduced intensity through October 2.

Government Directs Emergency Measures

In response to the IMD warning, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to place the state administration on high alert. Key emergency measures include:

Preparations for evacuating residents from low-lying and flood-prone areas to relief camps if necessary.

from low-lying and flood-prone areas to relief camps if necessary. Traffic movement restrictions on flooded roads, with causeways being reviewed for safety.

on flooded roads, with causeways being reviewed for safety. Instructions to the Electricity Department to ensure power safety and remove damaged wires.

Officials have also been instructed to pay special attention to the safety of schools, particularly during the ongoing Dasara holidays.

Weather System and Precautions

The intensified rainfall is attributed to active monsoon conditions. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph across all districts of Telangana.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during intense spells of rain, avoid unnecessary travel, and monitor official weather updates for the latest information. The combination of heavy rainfall and strong winds poses risks to outdoor activities and transportation.