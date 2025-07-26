Heavy Rains Lash Vikramabad: House Wall Collapses, Laknapur Project Submerged

A wall of a dilapidated house collapsed due to heavy rain in Ram Reddy Pali village of Pragi mandal of Vikramabad. This house is said to belong to a woman named Alavonni Chinnama.

At the time of the wall collapse, Alavonni Chinnama was staying in the second room of the house. She was safe in this incident. Vikramabad’s Pragi mandal has been receiving continuous rain for the last three days.

It is to be noted that heavy rain is being recorded in Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, some parts of Vikramabad, Karimnagar and Narayanpet. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued orders to the district collectors of Telangana to remain on high alert.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is in Delhi for meetings related to the Backward Classes Bill and the Telangana Caste Census, directed the collectors to regularly review the situation with all departments.



On the other hand, the Laknapur project in Waqarabad district has been completely submerged. People are gathering here to watch the water overflow scene.