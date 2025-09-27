Heavy to very heavy rain forecast in Telangana over next 24 hours: Met Centre

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours.

In its daily weather report on Saturday, the Met Centre said heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts during the same period.

A similar weather pattern is expected to prevail in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts on September 28.

The report further said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places across Telangana over the next seven days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are also expected at isolated places across the state during the next five days.

The Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana.

During the last 24 hours, very heavy rainfall was recorded at Nawabpet (Vikarabad) 12 cm, Ghattu (Jogulamba Gadwal) 12 cm, and Latara (Jogulamba Gadwal) 13 cm. Very heavy rainfall also occurred at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Heavy rainfall was reported at several locations in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Wanaparthy districts. Rainfall was recorded at most places across the state, the Met report added.