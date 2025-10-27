Telangana

Hyderabad Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in Telangana on October 28–29

Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf27 October 2025 - 14:13
Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts of Telangana on October 28, the Meteorological Center said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts of the state on October 29.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next three days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places or at most places or at isolated places over the state during the next seven days.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days.

