Here’s how Kriti Sanon embraces her inner ‘90s kid’ through music

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon took her fans down memory lane by sharing a fun and nostalgic video on Instagram, showcasing her love for iconic ‘90s music.

Kriti Grooves to ‘90s Classics in a Fun BTS Video

In a monochrome Instagram reel, the ‘Heropanti’ actress can be seen grooving while applying makeup, vibing to classic ‘90s music. The video kicks off with Alisha Chinai’s “Made in India”, a legendary pop track that defined the era. With the words “90’s baby for life” flashing across the screen, Kriti adds a playful vibe to the video.

Midway, she tells her team, “Can you please change the song… Move to some peppy one… I don’t want to hear ‘boom boom.’”

From Alisha Chinai to Rocky Handsome: Kriti’s Throwback Playlist

The video transitions as Kriti sings along to “Meri Neend” by A Band of Boys, before breaking into a dance to “Teri To, Teri Ta, Hamesha Yaad Sataave” from the Rocky Handsome album. Kriti clearly relished the moment, connecting deeply with these nostalgic numbers.

Fans React and Sophie Choudry Shares a Special Memory

Kriti captioned the video:

“Part 3 ke liye aur 90’s ke gaane batao.. playlist update karni hai.”

The post caught the attention of Sophie Choudry, who revealed a fun fact:

“I hope you know I sang the backing vocals on Made in India as a kid. That was my debut.”

Kriti Wraps Up Shooting for “Tere Ishk Mein”

On the work front, Kriti recently completed filming for her upcoming emotional drama “Tere Ishk Mein”, directed by Aanand L Rai. She shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the final day of shoot and wrote a heartfelt caption:

“Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity!! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules..Another beautiful journey comes to an end.. but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!”

Kriti Praises Aanand L Rai and Co-star Dhanush

She thanked the director with warmth:

“@aanandlrai thank you for holding my one hand through this journey to find Mukti, and for feeding me the yummiest food with so much love with the other hand.”

She also showered praise on her co-star, Dhanush:

“You are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you my friend! Here’s to many more together!! stay amazing and stay in touch!!”