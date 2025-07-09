Hyderabad Toddy Incident: 1 Dead, 18 Hospitalized After Consuming Suspected Adulterated Toddy

Hyderabad: A suspected case of toddy adulteration has left one person dead and at least 18 others hospitalized in Hyderabad after they consumed toddy from local outlets in Kukatpally and KPHB areas. The incident has sparked concern among residents and prompted an immediate investigation by local authorities.

One Dead, Several Hospitalized After Drinking Contaminated Toddy

According to reports, the affected individuals consumed toddy on Tuesday, following which they began showing symptoms of acute gastroenteritis. They were initially admitted to multiple local hospitals and later shifted to NIMS, Gandhi Hospital, and a private hospital in Kukatpally for advanced treatment.

Also Read: UIDAI Chief Says Aadhaar ‘Never the First Identity’ Amid Bihar Electoral Row

Tragically, one of the patients, Seetharam, a mason receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital, succumbed to the illness on Wednesday afternoon.

Current Health Status of Affected Patients

Medical authorities at NIMS confirmed that one patient is currently on ventilator support, while the others are reported to be in stable condition.

Health officials have initiated tests to determine the exact cause of the poisoning and are examining whether the toddy consumed was adulterated or contaminated. Samples from the toddy compounds are being collected and sent for forensic analysis.

Government Response and Hospital Visits by Ministers

Following the incident, Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha directed health officials to ensure best possible care for the hospitalized patients.

In a show of support, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and senior BJP leader Etela Rajender visited NIMS Hospital on Wednesday. They spoke with doctors overseeing the treatment and also interacted with the families of the victims to offer reassurance and support.

Police Launch Investigation into Kukatpally and KPHB Toddy Compounds

Authorities from Kukatpally and KPHB police stations have launched a formal investigation into the incident. Officials are examining the operations of three toddy compounds in the area from where the adulterated toddy is believed to have been sourced.

The police are also coordinating with excise and health departments to trace the supply chain of the toddy and identify any malpractice or contamination in the preparation or distribution process.

Public Safety Concerns Rise in Hyderabad

This incident has raised serious questions about food and beverage safety, particularly in unregulated toddy shops. Residents of Kukatpally and KPHB are demanding stricter monitoring of toddy sales and regular quality checks to prevent such incidents in the future.