Himalaya Wellness Expands ‘Muskaan’ Initiative to Spread Smiles and Transform Lives

Hyderabad: Himalaya Wellness Company, a leading wellness brand, has reinforced its commitment to social impact through its initiative, Muskaan 2025. Since its inception in 2016, Muskaan has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children born with cleft lip and palate, providing them not just new smiles but a future filled with confidence and hope. In partnership with Smile Train India, the world’s largest cleft-focused NGO, the initiative continues to create a lasting impact by ensuring that every child it touches gets the opportunity to laugh, speak, and dream without hesitation.

To date, Muskaan has facilitated over 2,000 free cleft lip surgeries across India, with plans to extend its reach to 600+ districts nationwide. By enhancing awareness and providing comprehensive cleft care, Himalaya Wellness Company aims to ensure that every child with a cleft condition receives the treatment they deserve.

Mass Awareness Campaign Launched Across Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

As part of its commitment to expanding the initiative, Himalaya Wellness has launched an extensive awareness campaign across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next two months. The campaign was inaugurated at Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Hyderabad, aiming to generate awareness about cleft conditions and encourage registrations for free cleft surgeries, ensuring accessibility even in the remotest corners of these states.

With a combined population of 9.17 crores, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are among India’s most populous regions. Each year, approximately 2,400 babies are born with cleft lip and palate in these states, contributing to a cleft-affected population of 1.3 lakh individuals. Through this expanded outreach, Himalaya Wellness hopes to identify and support more children in need of life-changing cleft surgeries.

Corporate Commitment to Spreading Smiles

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director, Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, expressed the company’s deep commitment to the cause, stating:

“As a recognized player in the lip care category, we understand the profound impact a smile can have on a child’s life. ‘Muskaan’ is not just an initiative for us—it is a heartfelt commitment to transforming lives. Seeing the joy and confidence restored in children through this program fuels our determination to expand its reach even further. A smile is a universal symbol of happiness, and through this initiative, we are dedicated to ensuring that every child with a cleft lip receives the care they deserve. This cause aligns deeply with our brand’s vision—‘Wellness in every home, Happiness in every heart’—and we will continue working tirelessly to bring more smiles to children across the country.”

Since 2016, Himalaya Wellness Company has collaborated with Smile Train India to provide 100% free cleft surgeries and post-operative care to underprivileged children. The initiative is further strengthened through Himalaya’s Premium Lip Care Pack, where ₹5 is donated towards cleft surgeries for every purchase made.

Smile Train India’s Support for Timely Cleft Care

Mamta Carroll, Senior Vice President & Regional Director for Asia, Smile Train, emphasized the importance of early cleft treatment:

“A cleft condition can significantly impact a child’s ability to eat, breathe, and speak, often leading to social stigma and isolation. Approximately 35,000 babies are born with a cleft lip and/or palate every year in India, and timely cleft surgery and comprehensive care not only transform a child’s appearance but also prevent long-term health problems, ultimately improving their quality of life. Our partnership with Himalaya Wellness through the ‘Muskaan’ initiative has been instrumental in raising awareness and enabling free, life-changing cleft surgeries for children across India.”

Himalaya’s Legacy in Wellness & Ayurveda

Himalaya Wellness Company remains steadfast in its mission to create a lasting positive change and ensure that more children across India have the opportunity to smile confidently.

Founded in 1930 by M. Manal, Himalaya Wellness has spent over nine decades researching herbal and Ayurvedic solutions to improve lives globally. The company has positioned itself as a trusted wellness brand that focuses on enriching people’s lives while preserving the environment. With a comprehensive “head-to-heel” range of wellness products, Himalaya continues to provide safe, gentle, and effective solutions for everyday health concerns.

For more details, visit: https://himalayawellness.in/

