Hina Khan Supports PM Modi: “India Will Be a Developed Nation in Our Lifetime”

Mumbai: on actress Hina Khan has publicly expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling herself a “proud fan” of his leadership. As India marks 11 years of Modi’s governance, Hina praised the country’s achievements across various sectors and voiced strong support for the PM’s development vision.

“India Can Become a Developed Nation in Our Lifetime,” Says Hina Khan

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star highlighted India’s transformation in infrastructure, technology, healthcare, defense, economy, and space exploration. She particularly praised landmark initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Operation Sindoor, which she described as world-class examples of smart, effective strategy.

“We are better than before. India can also become a developed country, and that too in our lifetime,” said Hina.

Hina Khan on Operation Sindoor and National Security

Hina expressed deep pride in India’s air defense capabilities, praising the precision and transparency with which the country handled security threats.

“Our air defence literally saved us… by neutralising every bomb, threat, and drone in the air,” she remarked. “Operation Sindoor is a world-class example — precise and powerful. Responding without escalating,” she added, referencing India’s measured military response amid recent tensions.

Proud to Be Kashmiri and Indian

Identifying herself as a “proud Kashmiri and Indian,” Hina spoke emotionally about how national events affected her personally.

“We don’t want war, but we won’t tolerate terrorism either,” she said.

She also praised the rise of women in defense, applauding Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as symbols of empowerment and equality in the Indian armed forces.

Hina Khan’s Support for PM Modi Reflects Growing Celebrity Endorsements

Hina concluded by calling India a “new India” under PM Modi, one that is steadily advancing towards becoming the world’s top economy. Her support adds to a growing list of public figures acknowledging the government’s achievements and vision for a self-reliant, secure, and globally respected India.