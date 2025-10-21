Under CM Revanth Reddy’s Leadership, HMDA Sees Record Growth with 245% Revenue Jump and Rapid Approvals

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has registered record growth in both approvals and revenue during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting the strong push for efficient urban governance under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In line with the Chief Minister’s vision for transparent and people-centric administration, HMDA’s performance has drawn wide appreciation from citizens and stakeholders alike.

According to Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, HMDA has shown remarkable progress in clearing applications within the stipulated timeframes. Between January and September 2025, the authority resolved 6,079 out of 6,499 applications received — a 49 per cent increase compared to 2024 and 36 per cent higher than in 2023.

Of the 2,961 building permit applications received, representing an 18 per cent rise over 2024, as many as 2,904 were approved, covering a built-up area of more than 88.15 lakh sq. m. In total, 3,677 new applications were received this year for multi-story buildings, layouts, and housing projects, of which 2,887 were cleared, marking a 79 per cent approval rate.

In contrast, the approval rates stood at 38 per cent in 2024 and 58 per cent in 2023, showcasing the authority’s enhanced efficiency and commitment to transparency. Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed attributed this success to systematic monitoring and strict accountability.

He said that every file is reviewed daily at the Commissioner’s level, with pending applications tracked by duration to ensure timely disposal. Files pending for over 30 days have been brought down to less than two per cent, with efforts continuing to achieve zero pendency.

“Compared to pre-2023 levels, the speed and responsiveness in processing applications have significantly improved, restoring public confidence in HMDA,” he added.

HMDA’s reforms have also translated into record revenue generation. Between January and September 2025, the authority collected Rs 1,225 crore in permit fees — a 245 per cent increase over 2024 and 82 per cent higher than 2023.

Revenue in September 2025 alone stood at Rs 132 crore, marking a 263 percent jump from the same month last year. The authority approved 77 multi-story building permits in 2025, covering a built-up area of 78.71 lakh sq. m and generating Rs 514 crore in revenue — more than double that of 2023.

Several major real estate projects approved by HMDA this year are expected to reshape Hyderabad’s skyline. These include high-rise and mixed-use developments in Kokapet and Bandlaguda Jagir, featuring residential and commercial towers with built-up areas running into several million square feet. Such projects underscore Hyderabad’s transformation into a modern, vertical city with growing demand for world-class infrastructure.

HMDA has also reported a sharp increase in layout and building permissions. Layout approvals for open plots spanned 2,862 acres, marking a 512 per cent rise over 2024, while layouts with housing expanded to 38.24 lakh sq. m, an increase of 186 per cent. The total built-up area approved through building permits rose by 239 per cent compared to 2024 and 87 per cent over 2023.

Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed credited the achievement to the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the authority’s transparency-driven reforms, and the dedication of its officers.

“Transparency, accountability, and teamwork have motivated every officer to deliver results that exceed expectations. HMDA today stands as a model for urban progress,” he said.

He added that the surge in revenue would enable further investment in infrastructure, public amenities, and green spaces, reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as one of India’s fastest-growing and best-planned metropolitan regions.