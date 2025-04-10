HMWS&SB New Municipal Water Rule: Motor Pumps Banned, ₹5000 Fine for Violations; Colony Inspections Begin April 15

Hyderabad, Telangana — The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has introduced a new municipal water rule prohibiting the use of motor pumps to draw drinking water, with a ₹5000 fine for violations. Starting April 15, 2025, officials will conduct surprise colony inspections during supply hours to enforce the ban and penalize offenders.

HMWS&SB New Municipal Water Rule: Key Highlights

Motor pumps banned for extracting municipal water; ₹5000 fine on usage.

Four-phase enforcement drive ("Motor-Free Tap Water") begins April 15.

Senior officials, including MD Ashok Reddy, to lead inspections.

Report violations via HMWS&SB’s customer care (155313) or mobile app.

HMWS&SB MD Ashok Reddy announces strict action, including a ₹5000 fine, under the new municipal water rule against motor pumps during a review meeting with officials at headquarters on April 9, 2025.

Why HMWS&SB Banned Motor Pumps?

HMWS&SB Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy stated the new municipal water rule addresses groundwater depletion and ensures fair supply amid rising summer demand. A survey found 60% of households use illegal motor pumps, causing low-pressure supply for 20% of residents.

“Motor pumps disrupt equitable distribution. The ₹5000 fine and confiscation aim to deter misuse,” Reddy emphasized during a press briefing.

How the Motor Pump Ban Will Be Enforced

The HMWS&SB new municipal water rule will roll out in four phases:

Phase 1 (April 15–30): Identify low-pressure zones and illegal motor usage. Phase 2 (May 1–15): Section managers seize motors and impose ₹5000 fine. Phase 3 (May 16–31): General managers audit compliance. Phase 4 (June 1–15): Chief General Managers file final reports.

A dedicated app will auto-generate penalties linked to consumer accounts (CAN). Repeat offenders risk CAN blacklisting.

Impact of the Motor Pump Ban on Hyderabad

20% of households suffer low pressure due to motor pump misuse.

Automatic motors worsen supply inequity; summer tanker demand spikes.

₹5000 fine targets residential, commercial, and construction misuse.

“This new municipal water rule is critical for 24/7 supply goals by 2030,” said Reddy.

How to Avoid the ₹5000 Fine

Do not use motor pumps for gardening, washing, or construction.

Ensure taps comply with HMWS&SB pressure guidelines.

Report violations via 155313 or the HMWS&SB app.

Long-Term Goals of the HMWS&SB New Municipal Water Rule

Expand pipelines to remote areas by late 2025.

Install smart meters for real-time usage tracking.

for real-time usage tracking. Promote rainwater harvesting and recycling schemes.

“Comply Today, Secure Tomorrow”: HMWS&SB’s Message

With groundwater levels at critical lows, the HMWS&SB new municipal water rule urges residents to ditch motor pumps and adopt responsible usage. “Pay the ₹5000 fine or comply—the choice is yours,” warned Reddy.

FAQs for HMWS&SB’s New Municipal Water Rule

What is the HMWS&SB New Municipal Water Rule about motor pumps? The HMWS&SB New Municipal Water Rule prohibits the use of motor pumps to extract municipal water in Hyderabad. Violators face a ₹5,000 fine and confiscation of equipment. The rule aims to ensure equitable water supply and curb groundwater depletion. Why did HMWS&SB ban motor pumps under the new water rule? Motor pumps disrupt water pressure, causing low supply for 20% of households. The HMWS&SB New Municipal Water Rule addresses groundwater depletion and ensures fair distribution, especially during peak summer demand. A survey found 60% of users illegally use motors, worsening scarcity. What happens if I use a motor pump under the HMWS&SB ban? Using a motor pump will result in a ₹5,000 fine and seizure of the equipment. Repeat offenders risk having their Consumer Account Number (CAN) blacklisted, cutting off future water supply connections. How will HMWS&SB enforce the motor pump ban and ₹5,000 fine? Officials will conduct colony inspections during supply hours from April 15, 2025, under a four-phase “Motor-Free Tap Water” campaign. A dedicated app will auto-generate penalties, and senior officials will audit compliance. How can I report violations of the HMWS&SB motor pump rule? Residents can report illegal motor pump usage via HMWS&SB’s customer care (155313) or mobile app. Reports trigger inspections, and violators face the ₹5,000 fine under the new municipal water rule.

