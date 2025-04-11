Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Raigad Fort in Maharashtra tomorrow

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to begin a two-day visit to Maharashtra starting Friday evening. The visit will include a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort, meetings with state leaders, and participation in several official functions.

According to BJP’s official itinerary, Shah will land in Pune at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, and on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., he will pay homage at the memorial of Jijamata, the mother of Shivaji Maharaj, in Raigad district. He will then proceed to the historic Raigad Fort, once the capital of the Maratha Empire.

Raigad Fort Visit to Highlight Shivaji Maharaj’s Legacy

The visit to Raigad Fort, a site symbolizing Maratha valor and leadership, underscores Shah’s continued emphasis on national pride and cultural heritage. Raigad Fort was the coronation site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Shah’s tribute there will mark a significant gesture of respect toward the iconic Maratha king.

During the visit, Shah is expected to participate in various official and cultural events being held at the fort premises.

Top Maharashtra Leaders to Join the Visit

Shah will be accompanied by several prominent political figures including:

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

NCP Working President Praful Patel

State NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare

Minister of Women and Child Welfare Aditi Tatkare

Lunch at Tatkare Residence Amid Political Buzz

After the fort visit, Shah is scheduled to have lunch at NCP leader Sunil Tatkare’s residence in Roha, Raigad district. NCP sources have confirmed that the Union Minister accepted the invitation. However, it remains unclear if Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Minister Bharat Gogawale (MLA from Mahad) will attend the lunch.

This meeting has sparked political curiosity, especially in light of the ongoing tussle between the NCP and Shiv Sena over the Raigad Guardian Minister post, which remains unresolved after protests over Aditi Tatkare’s appointment.

Amit Shah to Attend Mumbai Function, Hold BJP Meeting

Later on Saturday, Shah will head to Mumbai to attend a magazine event at 5:30 p.m., followed by a private meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP leaders at the government guesthouse ‘Sahyadri’ at 6:30 p.m.

While Shah’s visit is politically significant, no public meeting or address is planned, as confirmed by BJP sources. The visit coincides with the BJP membership drive and is expected to include internal party discussions.