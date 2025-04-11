Storms Incoming: IMD Issues Alerts for Delhi, Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka

New Delhi: A Western Disturbance is set to bring a much-needed respite from the intense heat across northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced. On Friday, rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50 km/h are expected in parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and surrounding regions.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.9°C on Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to peak at 39°C on Friday before cooling begins due to the disturbance.

Yellow Alert Issued in NCR; Cooler Weather Expected

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida and Gurugram. Residents can expect scattered showers, cloudy skies, and gusty winds through April 12. This system is likely to bring down temperatures by approximately 2°C, temporarily easing the heatwave conditions.

“Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to ease significantly,” said the IMD in its latest bulletin.

Karnataka to Witness Thunderstorms and Scattered Rainfall

In Karnataka, Bengaluru is forecast to have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures hovering around 22°C (min) and 32°C (max). The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted thunderstorms and lightning across the state, with moderate to heavy rainfall likely over coastal, hilly, and south interior districts.

North interior districts will also see moderate rain with scattered showers over the next two days.

Orange Alert in Bihar Amid Heavy Rainfall and Fatal Thunderstorms

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in Bihar, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) on April 11 and 12.

Districts Under Alert:

Darbhanga , East Champaran , Gopalganj , West Champaran

, , , Kishanganj , Araria , Supaul , Gaya

, , , Sitamarhi , Sheohar , Nalanda , Nawada

, , , Patna, among others

Tragically, at least 25 people lost their lives due to Thursday’s extreme weather, with Nalanda reporting 18 deaths, followed by Siwan (2) and one death each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, and Jehanabad, as confirmed by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Thunderstorms Forecast for Several Telangana Districts

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) in several Telangana districts on April 11. Areas under alert include:

Jayashankar Bhupalapally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Nalgonda

Suryapet

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Residents in all affected areas are advised to stay indoors during adverse weather and follow official advisories closely.