How Uorfi and Nikita Solved the Final Question to Win the Traitors

Mumbai: In an epic finale that had viewers on the edge of their seats, The Traitors concluded with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as the ultimate winners. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the show’s final moments were packed with suspense, strategy, and a stunning twist as the duo solved the biggest question of the season — “Who can you really trust?”

Karan Johar Calls the Win ‘Iconic’

Karan Johar, the host of The Traitors, praised Uorfi and Nikita’s victory, crediting their sharp instincts and fearless gameplay.

“Uorfi and Nikita may come from different worlds, but together, they cracked the game’s biggest question—who can you trust when trust is the only currency?” Johar said.

"Their win wasn't just well-deserved — it was, honestly, iconic."

He described the show as explosive, emotional, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining — everything he had hoped it would be.

Uorfi Javed on Winning ‘The Traitors’

Uorfi Javed, known for her bold fashion and previous stint on Bigg Boss OTT, reflected on the emotional toll and the thrill of the experience:

“The Traitors was the wildest rollercoaster I’ve ever been on… emotionally, psychologically, and physically draining. But it helped me discover my inner strength.”

She added,

“I wasn’t playing safe or pretending. I brought heart, instincts, and honesty to the game. Nikita and I beat the traitors at their own game.”

20 Celebrities Battled It Out in Season 1

The first season of The Traitors featured a star-studded lineup of 20 celebrity contestants, including:

Anshula Kapoor

Karan Kundrra

Raftaar

Ashish Vidyarthi

Jannat Zubair

Maheep Kapoor

Lakshmi Manchu

Mukesh Chhabra

Jasmine Bhasin

Sudhanshu Pandey

And more…

Each episode tested alliances, trust, and strategy as contestants tried to unmask the hidden “traitors” among them.

What’s Next for the Winners?

After their iconic win, both Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther are being praised across social media for their sharp gameplay and fearless decisions. Fans are already speculating about their next moves — from reality TV to new brand deals and public appearances.

A Powerful End to a Game of Deception

The Traitors Season 1 ended on a high note, with Uorfi and Nikita proving that courage, honesty, and observation can defeat even the most cunning betrayal. As Karan Johar put it, this wasn’t just a victory — it was a masterclass in human psychology and resilience.