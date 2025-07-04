Sai Pallavi Unveils Her Role as Sita in Epic ‘Ramayana’ with Ranbir & Yash

Chennai: Actress Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Goddess Sita in the highly anticipated magnum opus Ramayana, shared the film’s introduction video on Thursday. Expressing her excitement, Sai Pallavi said she feels blessed to experience Sita’s journey alongside a stellar cast and crew chosen to recreate this ancient epic.

Posting on her X timeline, she wrote, “With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey along with pioneers picked by the divine to recreate the Epic! With a cast and crew like this, I pray that you all experience the wonder that we’re working towards achieving! Here’s the announcement video. #Ramayana #Sita”

Star-Studded Cast and Oscar-Winning Team Behind ‘Ramayana’

The first look of Ramayana promises breathtaking visuals with extensive CGI work crafted by Prime Focus and Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, known for their work on Dune. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Lankesh/Raavan, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Laxman.

Also read:Former CM KCR Under Medical Care; Daughter Kavitha Visits Hospital

Adding to the film’s grandeur, two Academy Award-winning music composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman have collaborated on the soundtrack, making it the first time these titans have joined forces.

Global Launch and Historic Cinematic Vision

The Ramayana introduction was launched globally with fan screenings in nine Indian cities and a spectacular billboard takeover at Times Square, New York. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra alongside co-producer Yash, the project brings together Hollywood’s best technicians and India’s top talents.

This ambitious two-part live-action cinematic universe is set 5,000 years ago and is rooted in Indian culture, created for a worldwide audience. With top Hollywood stunt directors Terry Notary and Guy Norris choreographing epic battles, and production designers Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery reimagining ancient India’s visual grandeur, the film promises to set new standards in Indian cinema.