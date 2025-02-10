Huge Fire Breaks Out in Hyderabad’s Pathergatti (Dewan Devdi) area Near Charminar, Several Shops Burnt to Ashes

A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Monday bustling Dewan Devdi market of Hyderabad’s historic Pathergatti area, gutting multiple shops and causing extensive property damage. The blaze originated on the fourth floor of Madina-Abbas Towers and rapidly spread to adjacent textile and clothing shops.

While exact financial losses remain unconfirmed, shop owners reported “significant property damage,” with goods worth crores of rupees destroyed. Over 30 shops were affected, primarily textile stores.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The fire began in a textile shop and spread horizontally to neighboring stores, unlike earlier reports of vertical escalation to a terrace. Structural collapse risks were not explicitly mentioned in official updates.

Over 10–15 fire engines were deployed to control the flames, which engulfed the busy market area. Firefighters faced challenges due to the narrow lanes and dense commercial area and flammable materials.

Police and fire department teams rushed to the site immediately after receiving alerts from locals. The Joint Commissioner of Police and other officials supervised operations.

While evacuations or power cuts were not explicitly mentioned in official updates, residents expressed concerns over recurring fire accidents in the Old City.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the likely cause. A full inquiry is underway.

This incident adds to Hyderabad’s growing list of fire accidents, with 2,500 cases reported in 2024 alone, causing ₹822 crore in losses. The Old City, with its narrow lanes and densely packed shops, remains particularly vulnerable.